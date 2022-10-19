SI Pac-12 Power Rankings Week 8: UCLA Football Remains at No. 1

The Fan Nation and Sports Illustrated Publishers of the Pac-12 have come together to unveil their take on the conference’s Hierarchy heading into Week 8 of the 2022 season.

UCLA football (6-0, 3-0) stayed put at No. 1 in the latest edition of the SI Pac-12 Power Rankings coming off of its bye week. There was finally a complete Consensus on the Bruins’ current standing relative to their conference foes, with every voter slotting them in atop the entire league thanks to their undefeated record and two recent ranked wins.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button