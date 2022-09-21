SI Pac-12 Power Rankings Week 4: UCLA Football Continues Fall

The Fan Nation and Sports Illustrated Publishers of the Pac-12 have come together to unveil their take on the conference’s Hierarchy heading into Week 4 of the 2022 season.

UCLA football (3-0) dropped from No. 4 to No. 7 in the latest edition of the SI Pac-12 Power Rankings following its 32-31 win over South Alabama on Saturday. There was not a Consensus on the Bruins’ current standing relative to their conference foes, but every pundit moved them down considerably from last weeks despite the perfect record.

