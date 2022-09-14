SI Pac-12 Power Rankings Week 3: Undefeated UCLA Football Slips

The Fan Nation and Sports Illustrated Publishers of the Pac-12 have come together to unveil their take on the conference’s Hierarchy heading into Week 3 of the 2022 season.

UCLA football dropped from No. 3 to No. 4 in the latest edition of the SI Pac-12 Power Rankings following its 45-7 win over Alabama State on Saturday. There was not a Consensus on the Bruins’ current standing relative to their conference foes, and some Outlets even had them bordering on a bottom-half team.

All Cardinal, All Bruins and All Utes were the highest on UCLA, slotting them in at No. 3 behind only USC and Utah. Cal Sports Report had the Bruins at No. 4, Ducks Digest has them at No. 5 and Inside the Huskies and All Trojans have them at No. 6.

