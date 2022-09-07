SI Pac-12 Power Rankings Week 2: UCLA Football Leaps Oregon

The Fan Nation and Sports Illustrated Publishers of the Pac-12 have come together to unveil their take on the conference’s Hierarchy heading into Week 2 of the 2022 season.

UCLA football moved up from No. 4 to No. 3 in the latest edition of the SI Pac-12 Power Rankings following its 45-17 win over Bowling Green on Saturday. There was not a Consensus on the Bruins’ current standing relative to their conference foes, but every outlet had them ranked in the top-third of the conference.

All Cardinal, All Bruins, All Utes and Husky Maven were the highest on UCLA, slotting them in at No. 3 behind only USC and Utah. Cal Sports Report, Ducks Digest and All Trojans had the Bruins one spot lower at No. 4, either slotting in Arizona, Oregon or Oregon State above them.

