“Shump, You just don’t want it. What n**?” – 1x NBA Champion describes humiliating workouts with Kobe Bryant, says he played serious physical basketball

Los Angeles Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant made a reputation for himself as one of the most competitive players the game of basketball has ever seen. Throughout his illustrious career, Bryant was known as a ruthless opponent to anyone who stood in his way. It was part of the reason why Bryant went on to win five championships during his long career. The Legend of Kobe Bryant has continued to grow, even after he tragically passed away in 2020. There have been no shortage of stories from players and coaches about Bryant’s legendary work ethic. Nick Young and Iman Shumpert share stories about NBA Legend Kobe Bryant

Shumpert talked about how Kobe Bryant was extremely serious and would tell players how he felt about them with Bluntness.

“Oh yeah man you dealing with honesty. Yeah man, that was one of the most serious men that I ever met. Solid though, super solid. Super solid, will tell you the truth though. Look you dead in your eye and tell you the truth. You just don’t work hard enough. You just don’t want it. He’ll say some shit to me like that. He’ll be elbowing you throughout the game, Shump, You just don’t want it . What n**?”

Later on in the episode, Young shared a story about how he sustained an injury during a Lakers practice. Bryant thought ‘Swaggy P’ was faking it to get out of practice.

“Well he had broken my thumb reaching. Like he reached in and broke it but he didn’t think it was broken. He thought I was playing like I was hurt. So during practice he forced me to practice and was throwing the ball, passing me with the ball extra hard and shit. I got my x-rays. You gotta listen to the trainers. Listen to what they tell you. You faking I know you. So he was passing the ball extra hard the whole practice. I ‘m like no I kept hitting the ball down and shit with my left hand and then I got x-rays after that and they told him he was the first person to call me like my bad man.”

Bryant won five NBA championships, two NBA Finals MVPs, one MVP Award and made 18 NBA All-Star Games during a legendary 20 season career in the league from 1998-2016. But what he is most remembered for is his reputation as a fierce competitor. It wasn’t just during games, but during practices and late-night shooting sessions as well.

