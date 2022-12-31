SHU women upset No. 19 Saint Francis

SHU women upset No. 19 Saint Francis

Peyton Banks showed why she is not only Siena Heights University’s all-time leading scorer but an All-American.

Banks, who has won multiple Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Player of the Year honors, scored 18 points and pulled down nine rebounds as the Saints beat 19th-ranked Saint Francis (Ill.) is Friday in the holiday tournament at the SHU Fieldhouse. Banks was named MVP after her performance, which lifted the Saints to the 61-51 win.

Siena Heights trailed 14-10 early in the second quarter before taking the lead for good with a nine-point run. Banks had five points in that surge.

The Saints held Saint Francis without a field goal for the final 4:33 of the game.

Top Performers

Sha’kyia Parker scored 12 points and was named to the All-Tournament team

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button