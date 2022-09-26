SHS volleyball wins Bridgman invite

The Sturgis volleyball team claimed first place at the Bridgman Invitational on Saturday.

The Lady Trojans knocked off host Bridgman 25-19, 25-11 in the finals. To get there, Sturgis unbeaten in pool play, beating Cassopolis 25-13, 25-14; New Buffalo 25-18, 25-18 and River Valley 25-10, 25-14. Following that, the Trojans beat Berrien Springs to open bracket play 25-14, 25-11 then New Buffalo in the semifinals 25-14, 25-20.

Sturgis improved to 24-12-4 on the season with the victories.

Adison Nettlman led the Trojans with 57 kills, 10 aces, three blocks and 45 digs on the day, Megan Hect logged 37 kills with seven aces, three assists, three blocks and 12 digs while Emy Claar added 24 kills, six aces and 32 digs .

Keyanna O’Tey totaled 14 kills with six aces, three blocks and 44 digs, Angela Cary finished with 20 kills, 10 blocks and two digs, Rylee Carver had a team-high 46 digs with four assists and three aces, Tenley Banaszak came up from the junior varsity and recorded three digs.

Harlie Blum passes out 119 assists with 26 digs, 19 aces and 11 kills.

Sturgis Returns to action on Saturday at Battle Creek Pennfield for a quad.

White Pigeon also played at the Bridgman Invitational.

The Lady Chiefs fell to River Valley in bracket play at 25-20, 25-18.

“Although we ended sooner than we wanted, I’m still proud with how our girls played today, especially their last match against River Valley,” White Pigeon Coach Natalie Saunders said. “They worked as one whole unit and did a lot of good things.”

White Pigeon finished 1-1 in pool play. The Chiefs beat Berrien Springs in three sets 25-21, 27-25 and 25-15 but dropped a 15-25, 7-25, 10-25 decision to Bridgman.

Jaylee McBride handed out 37 assists on the day with 15 digs, five kills and four aces.

Megan Kemp totaled 21 digs and three aces, Emily Byler had 14 digs while Hannah Eckert added seven digs. Dani Steel finished with seven kills, four digs, four aces and three blocks, Holli Sellers added two kills with two blocks and two digs, Hanna Culp totaled two digs.

Taylor Wesolek recorded 18 digs, four kills and three aces, Shelby McDaniel finished with six kills and four digs. Ellie McBride finished with 15 kills, 17 digs and two aces.

Bronson at Niles

The Bronson volleyball team played at the Niles quad on Saturday. The Vikings picked up wins over St. Joseph and Portage Northern, but dropped a five-set match to Niles.

Aleah Brackett totaled 18 kills with two aces, nine assists, 26 digs and five blocks. Aubree Calloway added 38 kills with seven digs, and 20 blocks, Ciara Blankenship added 12 digs while Haylie Wilson totaled two aces and 43 digs. Jaiden Hayes recorded one ace and one dig, Kaylee Wilber finished with seven kills, 11 aces and 32 digs.

Kennedy Clemens scored three kills with three aces, nine digs and three blocks, Payton Springstead recorded a team-high 41 kills with six digs and eight blocks, Ryleigh Fee had one dig.

Brealyn Lasky handed out 92 assists with three blocks, 35 digs, seven aces and seven kills.