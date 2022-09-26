SHS volleyball wins Bridgman invite

SHS volleyball wins Bridgman invite

The Sturgis volleyball team claimed first place at the Bridgman Invitational on Saturday.

The Lady Trojans knocked off host Bridgman 25-19, 25-11 in the finals. To get there, Sturgis unbeaten in pool play, beating Cassopolis 25-13, 25-14; New Buffalo 25-18, 25-18 and River Valley 25-10, 25-14. Following that, the Trojans beat Berrien Springs to open bracket play 25-14, 25-11 then New Buffalo in the semifinals 25-14, 25-20.

Sturgis improved to 24-12-4 on the season with the victories.

Adison Nettlman led the Trojans with 57 kills, 10 aces, three blocks and 45 digs on the day, Megan Hect logged 37 kills with seven aces, three assists, three blocks and 12 digs while Emy Claar added 24 kills, six aces and 32 digs .

Keyanna O’Tey totaled 14 kills with six aces, three blocks and 44 digs, Angela Cary finished with 20 kills, 10 blocks and two digs, Rylee Carver had a team-high 46 digs with four assists and three aces, Tenley Banaszak came up from the junior varsity and recorded three digs.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button