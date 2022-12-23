SHS hosts Native-centered basketball tournament | Sports

TAHLEQUAH – Sequoyah High School held its Inaugural Invitational basketball tournament Dec. 8-10 at the Place Where They Play on its campus in Tahlequah.

The tournament was unique as four of the eight participating schools were Native American Bureau of Indian Education-funded schools located in three states; Oklahoma, Mississippi and North Carolina.

“We first approached the idea of ​​wanting to have a tournament last year, and we kind of wanted it to be unique in the fact we wanted to intentionally reach out to predominately Native American schools,” SHS Principal and Girls Head Basketball Coach Justin Brown said . “My first call was to Riverside (Anadarko, Oklahoma) because we have a good relationship with them. Coach Kelley was there, and between the two of us he was able to get some contact info with Choctaw (Central) in Mississippi and with Cherokee, North Carolina. We started with Riverside and then really intentionally reached out to those two other BIE schools.”

Brown said all three schools were interested from the beginning of the process and was “excited in the direction” they were going. They added other schools that aren’t BIE schools, but have a high population of Native American students.

“Ada jumped in then Berryhill and Muldrow…,” Brown said. “We’re really fortunate that the idea that we had for the tournament kind of came together, and we’re really proud how it’s turned out, especially for year one.”

In preparation for hosting the event, SHS Athletic Director Marcus Crittenden said Improvements to the Gymnasium were made last summer.

“We had the floor refinished for the first time since this building was opened back in ’05 or ’06,” Crittenden said. “We had the new scoreboard system put in. We’re really excited to have all these new elements here and really showcase the campus here we’re very Blessed to have.”

The event featured 24 games over three days with all schools playing three games each during the tournament.

Cherokee High School Girls Head Basketball Coach Ann Gardner said her team, who finished in fourth place, was able to experience other things besides basketball.

“We have been able to see a little bit of the area. It’s a lot flatter than where we come from,” Gardner said. “We were able to tour Northeastern (Northeastern State University) and get a look at the college atmosphere around here as well. It’s a quaint town, and it’s one that we’re fortunate enough to be able to have the opportunity to learn more about.”

Cherokee High School Boys Head Basketball Coach Aaron Hogner said he chose to enter the tournament because it was an opportunity for his team to be able to play other Native American teams. He added his players saw how small Indian Country can be and that they have support from other Native communities.

“We are the only Federally recognized Tribe in North Carolina,” Hogner said. “I grew up in Lawton, so I grew up out of being able to watch Riverside and Sequoyah and being in Oklahoma City during the Playoffs and seeing a gym full of Natives. We experience that on a small base whenever we travel. We have a really solid fan base that travels with us, but to come here and even see Choctaw fans cheering for us while we are playing the public schools or Riverside or Sequoyah … Just getting these kids to understand that, through Indian Country, we have each other’s back, and we do support each other.”

That support was shown on and off the court.

“We’re the only Tribe in North Carolina, so we kind of have our backs against the wall sometimes, we feel like when we were in certain places,” Hogner added. “I think, just within the Native community, these kids compete, and they know how to compete, but they’re able to understand that, that person right there, is just like me if it’s another Native. I’m going to try to win and try to beat you, but at the end of the day, I’m going to have your back as well, and that’s where that sportsmanship comes from. Just honest good competition.”

Cherokee High School boys’ basketball team finished in fifth place.

Officials from Sequoyah High school said preparations for the 2023 Sequoyah Invitational Basketball Tournament are already underway.

“This is definitely not something we want to be a one-off deal,” Brown said. “We want this to be year-to-year, and we hope to continue to grow it and make it even bigger.”

Girls results:

December 8

Muldrow 70 – Howe 33

Ada 55 – Berryhill 33

Riverside 67 – Choctaw Central, MS 52

Cherokee, NC 51-Sequoyah 40

December 9

Choctaw Central, MS 79-Berryhill 44

Howe 53 – Sequoyah 36

Riverside 65 – Ada 58

Muldrow 58—Cherokee, NC 42

December 10

Sequoyah 62 (7th place) – Berryhill 62

Choctaw Central, MS 71 (5th place) – Howe 63

Ada 56 (3rd place) – Cherokee, NC 40

Riverside 61 (1st place) – Muldrow 47

Boys Results:

December 8

Muldrow 50 – Howe 39

Jones Academy 56 – Berryhill 49

Choctaw Central, MS 66-Riverside 47

Sequoyah 56—Cherokee, NC 49

December 9

Berryhill 82 – Riverside 73

Cherokee, NC 78-Howe 52

Choctaw Central, MS 72-Jones Academy 45

Muldrow 44 — Sequoyah 33

December 10

Riverside 67 (7th place) – Howe 60

Cherokee 72 (5th place) – Berryhill 69

Sequoyah 63 (3rd place) – Jones Academy 55

Muldrow 75 (1 st place) – Choctaw 73