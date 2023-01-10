SHS College Volleyball Signing / Bronc / Lady Bronc Basketball Home Friday Night / Wyoming Hoops Tonight at Utah State – Sheridan Media

SHS VOLLEYBALL (NLI) SIGNING – A Sheridan high school volleyball player will play at least two more years, but on the other side of the Big Horn mountains, Brooke Larsen has signed her letter on intent to play at Northwest college in Powell

Brooke says it was the only place that reached out to her and she’s been there before.

And she added she’s been playing volleyball since she was about 5 years old, and the sport runs in the family.

Brooke says she is thinking about majoring in Pre-Nursing.

SHS WINTER SPORTS – The full winter sports season is underway with track and field starting Saturday in Gillette.

We sat down with Sheridan high school Activities Director Casey Garnhart, he says indoor track numbers are outstanding once again.

And he said the addition of Nordic skiing and Lady Bronc wrestling gives more students a chance to compete.

BRONC / LADY BRONC BASKETBALL – The Sheridan high school basketball teams play at home Friday night against Kelly Walsh, the girls start at 5:30 the boys will follow at 7:00 and we will broadcast both live on KWYO 14-10 AM and 106.9 FM and our live video web stream at sheridanmedia.com

COWBOY BASKETBALL – The Wyoming basketball Cowboys play Tonight at Utah state tip off is set for 8:30 live on KWYO 14-10 AM and 106.9 FM.

WRESTLING – The Sheridan Bronc wrestlers will compete at a meet in Missoula, Montana, the Tongue River Eagles will compete at a tournament in Newcastle this weekend.

SWIMMING / DIVING – The Bronc swimmers and Divers will be on the road for dual meets in Laramie on Friday, and then the Cheyenne Invitational on Saturday.

JUNIOR HOCKEY – The Sheridan Junior Hawks and Gillette Wild play home and home this weekend the Hawks are at home Friday at 7:30.

