Shrewsbury OL Brad Blattner Highlights incoming Holy Cross football recruits

Shrewsbury OL Brad Blattner Highlights incoming Holy Cross football recruits

The Holy Cross football team’s historic 2022 season ended a few weeks ago, but the HC coaching staff has not stopped as it builds the Crusaders’ roster of the future.

During last week’s early signing period, Holy Cross added 21 players, including Shrewsbury High offensive lineman Brad Blattner.

“We know we’ve been Blessed with this opportunity to have the fifth-year (seniors) because of the COVID year,” Holy Cross Coach Bob Chesney said, “but eventually that’s going to run out, so making sure we’re prepared for that day is important. These young men are really good, and some will provide immediate depth and some will provide future depth, but either way, it’s one of those things that we feel Blessed to be in the position we’re in because of the guys we have coming back .”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button