Shrewsbury football defeats ARHS during Homecoming weekend

SHREWSBURY – The Shrewsbury football team beat the Algonquin Regional High School Titans 28-0 on the Colonials’ home turf Saturday.

“I’m very happy with the win. Algonquin is a well-coached team that gave us a good fight,” Colonials Head Coach Colonials John Aloisi said.

They said the team was “excited” for the game, despite ARHS being a “tough” team to beat.

Aloisi said the main goal for the Colonials this season is to “win the next game.”

“We try to win one play at a time,” he said.

Aloisi said the team has been working hard all season for the win, and he enjoyed seeing their hard work play out on the field.

With this game, the Algonquin football team stands 1-3 on the season and the Shrewsbury football team is 3-1.

Algonquin Head Coach Mark Allen said that in terms of their record, this season is “not where they want to be,” but the Titans are continuing to work hard during each practice.

“Shrewsbury is always a good team, and they are extremely well coached not just on offense and defense, but at each individual position,” Allen said. “I played for Coach Aloisi and Coach Ellis, and I know how hard they work to prepare their team and how great of coaches they both are.”

“They always are tough to beat, especially at their field,” Allen said.

On Friday, the Colonials will face off against Walpole away while the Titans will take on Shepherd Hill at home.

