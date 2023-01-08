Shreveport Times Athlete of the Week 19 ballot features 12 area Athletes

Voting is now open online for the Shreveport Times High School Athlete of the Week, Sponsored by Raising Cane’s and the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission. It includes student-athletes in Northwest Louisiana high school sports other than football from 12 Northwest Louisiana schools.

Fans of those students, their schools or their particular sport can vote at shreveporttimes.com under “sports” for their favorite. Voting will continue through Friday night this week only with the Winner announced Saturday.

Previous winners include Brody Hutchison and Claire Allen of Benton, Cheyenne Olson of Parkway and Jade Smith of Ruston.

Weekly winners will receive a duffle bag, a boxed lunch combo and some additional swag courtesy of Raising Cane’s, along with a short story on their accomplishments, courtesy of The Times.

WHAT’S NEXT:Many football Coach Jess Curtis leaves for Natchitoches Central after third state championship

ALL-CITY FOOTBALL:Meet the Shreveport Times All-City high school football team for the 2022 season

ALL-AREA FOOTBALL:Meet the Shreveport Times All-Area high school football team for the 2022 season

On the Week 19 ballot for the 2022-23 school year are Lexy Bouillon, Benton soccer; Felix Deras, Bossier soccer; Adam Parker, Calvary soccer; Alex Baltov, Caddo Magnet soccer; Maddie Aubrey, Captain Shreve soccer; Tatiana Oliver, Byrd basketball; Fred’Travious Benjamin, Green Oaks basketball; Jamaria “Juicy” Clark, Doyline basketball; Samora Sampson, Gibsland-Coleman basketball; Lathan Tabor, North DeSoto wrestling; Charles Lindsey, Haughton wrestling and Jada Payne, Parkway cheer.

These Athletes were chosen because of their performance last week or because their names were submitted by their coach.

YOU CAN VOTE HERE:

The High School Athlete of the Week includes Athletes from all LHSAA-sanctioned sports other than football. In the fall, that includes volleyball, cross country, swimming and cheerleading.

Coaches and school administrators can submit their candidates for the recognition to [email protected]

PREVIOUS WINNERS

Week 1: Cheyenne Olson, Parkway cross country

Week 2: Claire Allen, Benton cross country

Week 3: Jade Smith, Ruston volleyball

Week 4: Brody Hutchison, Benton cross country

Week 5: Madison Hicks, Captain Shreve volleyball

Week 6: K’laina Bieniek, Byrd volleyball

Week 7: Ember Pierce, Parkway cross country

Week 8: Haylee Crowder, Haughton volleyball

Week 9: Ella Vickers, Haughton volleyball

Week 10: Isabelle Russell, Benton cross country

Week 11: Eva Johnson, Benton cheer

Week 12: Devon Viers, Parkway wrestling

Week 13: Jacob Kershaw, North DeSoto wrestling

Week 14: Ashlyn Paul, Northwood soccer

Week 15: Ernie Perry, Airline wrestling

Week 16: Jamie Willis, Benton soccer

Week 17: Ty Parker, Airline wrestling

Week 18: Logan Olson, Airline wrestling

Jimmy Watson covers Shreveport-Bossier area sports. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JimmyWatson6.