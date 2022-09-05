Shreveport area high school football games for week 2
Here’s a look at the football games in the Shreveport and Bossier City area for week 2 of the Louisiana high school football season. All games start at 7 pm unless otherwise noted.
Week 2
Thursday game
Calvary at Captain Shreve
Friday games
Union Parish at Airline
Texas High at Benton
Byrd at Huntington, Lee Hedges
FOOTBALL AOW: Vote for your favorite football player from week 1 of football
NON-FOOTBALL AOW: Vote for your favorite volleyball player, swimmer, XC runner or cheerleader
TOP PERFORMERS: Here’s a look at the top football efforts from week 1 in the Shreveport area
Parkway at Red River
Woodlawn at Southwood, Indy
LaGrange at Haughton
Bolton at BTW
Evangel at Mansfield
Northwood at Wossman
Glenbrook at Bossier
Green Oaks at Carroll
Logansport at Loyola
North Webster at North Caddo
Plain Dealing at Lincoln Prep
Magnolia at General Trass
Many at DeRidder
Jesuit at Ruston
North DeSoto at Center, Texas
St. Mary’s at Buckeye
Homer at Minden
Harmony Grove at Haynesville
Ringgold at Lakeside
Montgomery at Lakeview
W. Ouachita at J- Hodge
Cedar Creek at Vidalia
Natchitoches Central at Opelousas
Jimmy Watson covers Shreveport-Bossier area sports. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JimmyWatson6.