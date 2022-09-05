Shreveport area high school football games for week 2

Here’s a look at the football games in the Shreveport and Bossier City area for week 2 of the Louisiana high school football season. All games start at 7 pm unless otherwise noted.

Week 2

Thursday game

Calvary at Captain Shreve

Friday games

Union Parish at Airline

Texas High at Benton

Byrd at Huntington, Lee Hedges

Parkway at Red River

Woodlawn at Southwood, Indy

LaGrange at Haughton

Bolton at BTW

Evangel at Mansfield

Northwood at Wossman

Glenbrook at Bossier

Green Oaks at Carroll

Logansport at Loyola

North Webster at North Caddo

Plain Dealing at Lincoln Prep

Magnolia at General Trass

Many at DeRidder

Jesuit at Ruston

North DeSoto at Center, Texas

St. Mary’s at Buckeye

Homer at Minden

Harmony Grove at Haynesville

Ringgold at Lakeside

Montgomery at Lakeview

W. Ouachita at J- Hodge

Cedar Creek at Vidalia

Natchitoches Central at Opelousas

