Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: Aftab Asks Tihar Jail Officers For Novels & Literature Books To Read

New Delhi: Aftab Poonawala, prime Accused in the Sensational Shraddha Walkar Murder case, has asked the Tihar jail officials to provide him with novels and literature books to read.

According to news agency ANI, after Aftab asked for the books, jail officials said they are trying to arrange the books for him. Earlier, the jail officials had said that the Accused is fond of chess and plays solo.

According to reports, Aftab does not talk to anyone. But when two other inmates, lodged in Aftab’s cell on charges of theft, play chess, they constantly stare at the chess as if to assess their moves. When he gets time, Aftab starts playing chess alone, they said.

Senior officers of Delhi Police had also said that Aftab seemed to be playing mind games with them during the remand period.

On Friday, Aftab underwent a post-narco test for around one hour and 45 minutes at Tihar Jail as part of the ongoing investigation in the case. In the test, it was found that Aftab has given exactly the same answers to all the questions which were previously asked during his narco test.

Aftab Poonawala is Accused of Killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar by strangling her and chopping her body into 35 parts, which he reportedly stored in a 300-liter refrigerator at his home in south Delhi’s Mehrauli for about three weeks before disposing them of over several days after midnight.