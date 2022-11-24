Shows, arts-crafts, dance, Madrigal Feaste

Shop Small Saturday, 10 am-9 pm Saturday, downtown Wooster. Shop Small Woo Sponsored by Main Street Wooster brings deals on local establishments.

Holiday at The Barn at Wolf Creek, 10 am-4 pm Saturday, The Barn at Wolf Creek, 2361 S. Cleveland-Massillon Road, Copley. A one-day, pop-up art show curated by artists.

Wade Spencer concert, 6 p.m. Saturday, St. Michael Lutheran Church, 26 E. Maine St., Mifflin. A free community meal will be served at 5 pm For more information, contact pastor Jean Coleman at 419-651-1943.

Madrigal Feast, 6 p.m. Dec. 1-4, Redwood Hall, Ashland University. Tickets must be purchased in advance; sales end Monday, Nov. 28. In-person purchases can be made at the AU campus store, while tickets can also be purchased at ashland.universitytickets.com. For more information, contact Ron Blackley at 419-289-5114 or [email protected]

Hop on, Hop off Historic Church Tour, 5-8 pm Friday, Dec. 2, downtown Wooster; hop on, hop off bus tour (those who would like to walk are still able to do so). The driver will make stops and guests may hop on-hop off as they please. Cars can park at the Wayne County Public Library, 220 W. Liberty St., which is where the bus will load and unload after each bus loop. For more information on the free event, visit https://www.mainstreetwooster.org/historic-church-tour.

Christmas Craft Show, 9 am-2 pm Saturday, Dec. 3, St. John’s Church, state Route 39, Millersburg.

The One Stop Christmas Shop, 10 am-4 pm Saturday, Dec. 3, Church of the Saviour, 480 Fry Road, Wooster. More than two dozen vendors, mix of handmade crafts, baked goods, clothing and personal care products, alongside favorite brands. Cash and carry Specials available. Food trucks. Free admission.

Dalton Holiday Festival, December 2-4, downtown Dalton. Craft show, parade, other contests, other holiday festivities.

Killbuck Christmas Tree Lighting, 4-7 pm Sunday, Dec. 4, Killbuck. Santa, choral performance, tree lighting. Enjoy hot dogs and hot chocolate.

“Messiah,” 7 pm Sunda,y Dec. 4, Central Christian School, Kidron, presented by Orrville Community Chorus. Admission is $10. Students through eighth grade will be admitted free. Visit www.orrvillecommunitychorus.org for more information. Questions may be addressed to [email protected]

Journey Through Bethlehem, 6-7:30 pm Sundays, Dec. 4 and Dec. 11, Mohicanville Community Church, enter from County Road 377 and exit onto state Route 95. Drive-through nativity with Biblical figures, manger and live animals. Free event.

A Christmas Carol, Dec. 9-11, Sonnenberg Village, 14397 Hackett Road, Apple Creek. Friday and Saturday shows will be at 7 pm and Sunday at 2:30 pm Tickets are available on www. OrrvilleCommunityTheater.org or EventBrite (https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/a-christmas-carol-1376359) or by calling 330-466-7439.

Christmas Giveaway, 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, Perrysville Fire House. Giving Dollar General gift card and a turkey to 50 needy families in the Perrysville/Loudonville area.

“We Wish You a Jazzy Christmas,” 8 pm Saturday, Dec. 10, Renaissance Theatre, 138 Park Avenue West, Mansfield. Tickets are $15 at rentickets.org, or visit/call the box office at 419-522-2726.

Wreaths Across America, noon Saturday, Dec. 17, St. Genevieve Cemetery in Calmoutier, 4527 County Road 229, Fredericksburg. Join more than 3,400 locations in all 50 states and overseas on National Wreaths Across America Day. For more information contact Jim Marthey at [email protected]