Shows, arts-crafts, dance, Madrigal Feaste

Shows, arts-crafts, dance, Madrigal Feaste

Shop Small Saturday, 10 am-9 pm Saturday, downtown Wooster. Shop Small Woo Sponsored by Main Street Wooster brings deals on local establishments.

Holiday at The Barn at Wolf Creek, 10 am-4 pm Saturday, The Barn at Wolf Creek, 2361 S. Cleveland-Massillon Road, Copley. A one-day, pop-up art show curated by artists.

Wade Spencer concert, 6 p.m. Saturday, St. Michael Lutheran Church, 26 E. Maine St., Mifflin. A free community meal will be served at 5 pm For more information, contact pastor Jean Coleman at 419-651-1943.

The Madrigal Feast will be held at 6 pm Dec. 1-4 in Redwood Hall at Ashland University.

Madrigal Feast, 6 p.m. Dec. 1-4, Redwood Hall, Ashland University. Tickets must be purchased in advance; sales end Monday, Nov. 28. In-person purchases can be made at the AU campus store, while tickets can also be purchased at ashland.universitytickets.com. For more information, contact Ron Blackley at 419-289-5114 or [email protected]

Hop on, Hop off Historic Church Tour, 5-8 pm Friday, Dec. 2, downtown Wooster; hop on, hop off bus tour (those who would like to walk are still able to do so). The driver will make stops and guests may hop on-hop off as they please. Cars can park at the Wayne County Public Library, 220 W. Liberty St., which is where the bus will load and unload after each bus loop. For more information on the free event, visit https://www.mainstreetwooster.org/historic-church-tour.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button