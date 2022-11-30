Showdown In The Lake Basketball Classic Returns this weekend

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) – The annual Showdown In The Lake Basketball Classic will be back this weekend for its 8th year. 16 boys teams and 16 girls teams will make the trip to the event including local schools like Barbe, St. Louis Catholic, LCCP, Washington Marion, Rosepine, Lagrange, Jennings, and Hamilton Christian. The tournament will take place December 1st-3rd, as a total of 16 games will be played this Thursday alone. The locations for all the games will be at three different schools. The first being Sam Houston High School, as games will be held in their aux and main gyms. The other two locations for the event will then be LCCP as they will host games in their gym, and then of course Hamilton Christian in their gym as well.

Hamilton Christian Athletic Director and Head Boys Basketball Coach Dexter Washington is the Organizer of the event, and he made it clear that this tournament is so important for the growth of basketball in Lake Charles stating, “I always said if I ever could get an opportunity to become a coach, that this is what I wanted to do in Lake Charles. And you know, I don’t know if we’re going to fill the stands up the way they did back in the day, but I tell you what our kids want to play basketball, our community wants to be back involved with basketball. Barbe decided to participate and Saint Louis decided to participate and Lake Charles College Prep joined too. Bringing those teams in gives this tournament local flavor for a tournament of that magnitude. And you know my biggest dream was always to give our kids here in Southwest Louisiana an opportunity to play on the big stage and play against the biggest opponents and biggest teams across the state”.

