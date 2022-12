Showdown in the Lake Basketball Classic day 1 boys basketball update

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) – Day 1 of the Showdown in the Lake Basketball Classic is over. We had a ton of very exciting and competitive games on Thursday that included a large amount of teams from Southwest Louisiana. Here are all the score and bracket updates from day 1.

BOYS SCORES DAY 1 –

Madison Prep: 71 Saint Louis Catholic: 25

STM: 65 Bossier: 39

Hamilton Christian: 59 Ellender: 58

Wossman: 61 LCCP: 46

Durham: 48 Huntington: 54

Ruston: 64 Hahnville: 51

Ouachita: 67 Barbe: 63

Southwood: 58 ASH: 34

BOYS DAY 2 GAMES –

@Hamilton

2:30 – WASHINGTON MARION VS ALEXANDRIA

4:00 – STM vs. HUNTINGTON

5:30 – WOSSMAN VS SOUTHWOOD

7:00 – HAMILTON VS RUSTON

8:30 – OUACHITA VS MADISON PREP

@ LCCP

4:00 – BOSSIER VS DUNHAM

5:30 – ELLENDER VS HAHNVILLE

7:00 – BARBE VS ST LOUIS CATHOLIC

8:30 – LCCP VS WINNER OF 2:30 GAME

GIRLS GAMES DAY 1 –

Corston: 48 Madison Prep: 21

Fairview: 60 Lafayette: 58

John Curtis: 46 LaGrange: 35

Wossman: 65 Barbe: 49

LCA: 63 Washington Marion: 25

Saint Louis Catholic: 57 Rosepine: 44

Southern Lab: 72 Hamilton: 20

Parkway: 55 Jennings: 20

GIRLS DAY 2 GAMES –

@ Sam Houston Main Gym

3:30 – LCA VS SOUTHERN LAB

5:30 – RUSTON VS FAIRVIEW

7:00 – ST LOUIS VS WOSSMAN

@ AUX GYM

4:00 – Washington Marion vs Hamilton

5:30 – Rosepine vs Barbe

7:00 – Lagrange vs. Jennings

8:30 – Madison Prep vs. Lafayette

