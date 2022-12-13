Showcasing the arts | News, Sports, Jobs

Cathedral’s 7th and 8th Grade Band performs “A Christmas Proclamation” by Robert W. Smith. The song contains melodies of several popular Christmas tunes.

NEW ULM — It was a winter wonderland of arts Monday at Cathedral High School.

The school hosted it’s winter art show followed by a band concert. Visitors were free to explore the art classroom and see the art projects being worked on by the 7th through 12 graders. The art room and hallways were lined with a variety of art projects ranging from drawings and collages to sculptures and weavings.

Following the art show, guests gathered in the gym to hear yuletide musical performances from Cathedral’s Jazz Band, 7th and 8th Grade Band and Concert Band. All three bands were led by director Brady Waibel.

The Jazz Band performed “Silver Bells” and “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.”

The 7th and 8th Grade Band, was the largest of the three bands. Waibel commented that in a few years Cathedral will have an expanded high school band. The middle school students performed “A Christmas Proclamation,” “Deck the Halls,” and “A Festive Finale.”

these monochromatic apple drawings were created by Cathedral students to experience replicated different textures

Cathedral’s Concert Band closed out the evening with performances of “God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen,” “Winter Wonderland” and “Carol of the Bells.”

Staff photos by Clay Schuldt The Cathedral Jazz Band opens the Winter concert with a performance of “Silver Bells” with Music Director Brady Waibel conducting.

a series of Lego figurine inspired Portraits bordered the art room wall during the Cathedral’s winter art show.

Dozens of abstract sculptures were on display in the Cathedral art room for the winter art show. The sculptures are a work in progress. The artists are waiting to provide a layer of color glaze.

