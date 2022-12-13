Showcasing the arts | News, Sports, Jobs

NEW ULM — It was a winter wonderland of arts Monday at Cathedral High School.

The school hosted it’s winter art show followed by a band concert. Visitors were free to explore the art classroom and see the art projects being worked on by the 7th through 12 graders. The art room and hallways were lined with a variety of art projects ranging from drawings and collages to sculptures and weavings.

Following the art show, guests gathered in the gym to hear yuletide musical performances from Cathedral’s Jazz Band, 7th and 8th Grade Band and Concert Band. All three bands were led by director Brady Waibel.

The Jazz Band performed “Silver Bells” and “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.”

The 7th and 8th Grade Band, was the largest of the three bands. Waibel commented that in a few years Cathedral will have an expanded high school band. The middle school students performed “A Christmas Proclamation,” “Deck the Halls,” and “A Festive Finale.”

Cathedral’s Concert Band closed out the evening with performances of “God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen,” “Winter Wonderland” and “Carol of the Bells.”

