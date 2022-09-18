Showcase melds past and future of Women’s basketball

Kristin Scott of Saratoga Springs coaches the Ballston Spa High School girls’ modified basketball team. Four of her players were in Mechanicville on Saturday and Sunday, polishing and showing off their skills at “The Show,” a Clinic and showcase featuring some of the nation’s top talent.

Capital Region AAU Coach and Athletic trainer Will Harris provided a unique touch for the weekend celebrating girls’ basketball: an appearance by WNBA star and Team USA basketball Legend Sheryl Swoopes. The showcase for girls in grades 6-9 attracted more than 100 players from the Capital Region and throughout the country. The girls proudly spoke of their big dreams of playing basketball at the highest levels, working to earn roster spots on South Carolina, Stanford and UConn. They hope to play professionally. They see it and believe they can be it.

Scott was in attendance as both a Coach and a longtime fan of Swoopes. She dug out of her closet a treasured pair of original Air Swoopes from her basketball playing days at Keuka College in the late ’90s to bring with her to the Autograph session.

“I saw how Coach Harris was trying to bring a great event to the area for the Younger girls,” Scott said. “Then I found out Sheryl was going to be here and I wanted to see a legend. I’ve worn the shoes for pickup games since college. I just kinda tucked them away. They’ve held up great and they’re in good shape. They are the lightest pair of sneakers I’ve ever worn.”

Now the pair of original Air Swoopes is a collectors’ item, Autographed by No. 22.

Parents, coaches, fans and players who shared a love of basketball embraced Swoopes with a warm welcome at the Mechanicville High School gymnasium.

Gracelyn Carmichael, 14, Flew into Albany on Friday with her parents from Laurel, Miss., on an invitation from Harris, who saw her play in Orlando, Fla.

“I hope to get better at shooting and work on my skills,” Carmichael said. “I’ve learned a lot already.”

Carmichael was one of a throng of players who had her picture taken with the WNBA superstar. Swoopes took time to talk to each player at the meet and greet, fielding questions and taking selfies. One young girl explained that she gets nervous before games and Swoopes gave her some personal advice: arrive as early as you can, listen to music and visualize who you will be defending and playing against.

“Don’t worry about her being nervous mom,” Swoopes said to the player’s mother, who was filming the interaction. Nervousness, Swoopes said, is simply a reflection of a player who cares deeply about the game with a passion and desire to do her best.

The theme of Swoopes’ brief talk: be you.

“Every single one of you in this gym, you have a unique quality, a unique talent that every coach is looking for. You may not be the best scorer … but are you a good teammate when things aren’t going your way? How do you react? How do you respond?” she said.

At the same time, she told the young girls to remember to keep focus on the goal.

“Always remember that there is somebody out there somewhere that might be working just a little bit harder than you,” she said. “Focus on you because that is your toughest competition.”

As someone who made a name for herself in the media as the female Michael Jordan and had the first and most successful Women’s basketball signature shoe, Swoopes said young girls are facing a new set of challenges because of social media. Swoopes herself has experienced the highs and lows of the media spotlight.

“It’s also important that they know, you know, that it’s not easy, right? But just because it’s not easy, doesn’t mean you should give up,” Swoopes told me in a telephone interview when asked what message she conveys to young players. “We really need to try to push our young women out there to accept you for your flaws and being you is good enough.”

Coach Harris ended the presentation rattling off the accolades of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer, including a bellowing, emphatic take on her WNBA Defensive Player of the Year honors and steals records.

“Play the whole game. Don’t just be out here trying to get buckets. There’s 1,000 kids that can get buckets. But there’s only a special few that do it all and do it right,” he said pointing at Swoopes. “And that’s what college coaches are looking for ladies. It’s time to get to work. Let’s get it.”