‘Show Me the Funny’ cartoon exhibit at Piedmont arts center

As a young lad, Piedmont’s Phil Witte was obsessed with drawing cartoons.

They had some early success too. By the time he was 15 he was even published in a syndicated showcase for up-and-coming cartoonists. Once he got into Princeton, he though, he abandoned the art form after determining it wasn’t appropriate for college.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button