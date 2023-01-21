‘Show Me the Funny’ cartoon exhibit at Piedmont arts center

As a young lad, Piedmont’s Phil Witte was obsessed with drawing cartoons.

They had some early success too. By the time he was 15 he was even published in a syndicated showcase for up-and-coming cartoonists. Once he got into Princeton, he though, he abandoned the art form after determining it wasn’t appropriate for college.

Witte’s career focus narrowed even further when he enrolled in law school at the University of Chicago, an institution famously called the place “where fun goes to die.” Before long, Witte, whose single-panel gag cartoons are currently on display at the Piedmont Center for the Arts, was fully immersed in his career as a litigation attorney, a gig that didn’t leave time for a lot of frivolity.

“The satisfaction of being a litigation lawyer is winning,” says Witte. “You have to have that drive and type of personality that feels that way. But if you’re a cartoonist, it’s not like you’re winning. You’re spreading joy, and most litigation lawyers don’t spread much joy.”

While not spreading a lot of “joy” through his work, Witte still found time to pen a couple of best-selling joke books about growing older on the side — “What You Don’t Know About Turning 50” and a sequel about hitting age 60.

The success of the books got Witte to reconsider his early love of cartooning. After fine-tuning his art skills with some lessons, he huddled with the late San Francisco Chronicle cartoonist Phil Frank, who encouraged him to keep plugging away at it.

“If he had told me to stick with the law, I’d have followed his advice,” says Witte.

Before long Witte was getting published regularly in the Wall Street Journal’s “Pepper and Salt” feature, Reader’s Digest, Barron’s and locally in the Chronicle, the former East Bay Monthly and the Piedmont Post. He’s even written cartoons for another cartoonist that appeared recently in the Holy Grail for single-panel gag cartoonists, The New Yorker.

Seven years ago, Witte left the law to put out his cartoonist shingle, but don’t laugh — he’s making it work. Since leaving the law behind he’s sold more than 1,000 cartoons to dozens of publications. His work also shows up in greeting cards and textbooks. And while Witte was pleased to see his idea appear in The New Yorker drawn by another cartoonist, his goal is to see his very own drawings in the Magazine some day.

“It’s the stamp of approval from a prestigious authority, like being admitted to Harvard,” says Witte. “At the same time, you may see a cartoon in The New Yorker and react the same way that you may react upon meeting a Harvard alumnus, by asking yourself, ‘How in the world did that person get in?’

“The New Yorker is the last of the Weekly US Magazines that publishes a dozen or so cartoons each issue. They used to publish more and in larger format. The cartoonists in the past were Masters of the art form. There are still a lot of great cartoonists in the magazine, and a few of the cartoonists brought in over the last decade are worthy, but careful Readers — and lots of cartoonists — have noticed how the cartoons have changed.”

Witte should know. About six years ago, he and former Piedmont Resident Rex Hesner started a blog criticizing cartoons in The New Yorker. That effort caught the eye of Bob Mankoff, the magazine’s former cartoon editor, who hired them to pen the bimonthly “Anatomy of a Cartoon” blog for the website cartoonstock.com.

The legal field is notorious for its lack of job satisfaction. Despite this Witte says many stick with it because they simply don’t know what else to do. That’s never been a problem for Witte. WItte’s exhibit, “Show Me the Funny: The Cartoons of Phil Witte” is running Saturdays and Sundays now through Feb. 5. For more information, visit piedmontcenterforthearts.org or philwitte.com online.

Paul Kilduff is a San Francisco-based writer who also draws cartoons. He can be reached at [email protected]