Shoulder, ankle injuries held him back in 2022

Allen Park — It was a Steaming hot day in Westfield, Indiana when Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift made a Proclamation ahead of the team’s joint-practice session with the Indianapolis Colts.

“1,000, 1,000,” he said of the goals he set for his third NFL season, meaning he hoped to have 1,000 receiving and rushing yards, each.

He didn’t hit on either, something he was forced to confront at locker-room, clean-out day at the Lions’ facility in Allen Park Monday. But he finished the season healthy, a vital part of the Lions’ win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night.

And once Week 18 finally came to a close, he was able to get into the injuries that have plagued him since Week 1.

