Should Zach LaVine’s best stretch of basketball Restore faith in the Bulls?

CHICAGO — How close is Zach LaVine to feeling like his old self?

That was the biggest question after the Bulls’ 132-118 home win over Detroit on Friday.

For anyone searching for reasons to believe the Bulls might be better than what they’ve shown over the season’s first half, LaVine’s Noticeably improved health, which he flaunted in his finest performance yet, is the best place to look for signs of hope.

LaVine scored a season-high 43 points on 15-for-20 shooting. He went 5-for-9 from 3-point range and made all eight of his foul shots. He removed any lingering concern about his surgically repaired left knee with a jaw-dropping, last-second lob dunk from Coby White at the end of the first quarter.

Up up and AWAY 🤯 Zach LaVine ends the quarter with a Spectacular alley-oop dunk pic.twitter.com/jCfpTvyKza — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) December 31, 2022

Later, LaVine confirmed what is becoming clear: He’s back.

“I’ve been for a while,” they said. “Go look at my last 10, 15 games. I’ve been saying that. I’ve been feeling good.”

LaVine enjoyed a rare fast start Friday, scoring 18 first-quarter points on 6-for-8 shooting. It was the most he’s netted in the opening quarter this season and only the fifth time he’s scored in double figures in the first quarter. LaVine Hunted shots on occasion but helped Rescue the Bulls from a choppy opening stretch offensively, during which they missed six of their first eight shots and committed a turnover. It all started with an assertive driving layup and a continuation foul.

“I got a couple of easy ones,” LaVine said. “Was able to get downhill pretty easily. And, you know, once I start making a couple, that’s when I usually try to get them going again.”

Zach LaVine on tonight’s win over the Pistons and his health: pic.twitter.com/DLdE2h5Faf — Darnell Mayberry (@DarnellMayberry) December 31, 2022

By halftime, LaVine sat on 27 points on 9-of-13 shooting. DeMar DeRozan gladly took a backseat and watched LaVine work. After the game, DeRozan said he saw LaVine play like himself.

“Not (anything) surprising,” DeRozan said. “That’s the Zach we all know. They got us going early. They set the table for the rest of the game.”

In 14 December games, LaVine has averaged 25.2 points on 53 percent shooting, including 43.2 percent from 3 and 82.1 percent from the foul line. He has added 4.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 35.8 minutes per game over that span.

“If you look at his numbers from the middle of October and then you start to look at the middle of November and then the middle of (December), I think you start to see a trend upward as he’s gotten his legs under him,” Bulls Coach Billy Donovan said.

“I give him a lot of credit for just sticking with the process of just continuing to work. Because I think when you’re as elite as him offensively and you start the year off the way he did offensively and just trying to find himself, he’s put a lot of work into it just to stay the course.”

As Lethal as LaVine was as a scorer Friday, he dished a critical pass to the corner for an Alex Caruso 3 with 3:19 remaining that pushed Chicago’s lead to six. After the play, LaVine gave a fist pump so enthusiastically that you would have thought he’d just sunk the winning shot.

“Everybody’s touching it,” LaVine said. “In those situations, you don’t want to get to a spot where you throw it to a guy who hasn’t touched it or seen the ball in 10 minutes. We’re trusting each other. After the third quarter, I was getting doubled and passing out of double teams and just keeping the ball moving and popping. It was good to see us all play together.”

In the Bulls’ win over Milwaukee two nights earlier, DeRozan was the facilitator on two late-game sequences Donovan singled out. DeRozan made similarly unselfish passes to Ayo Dosunmu and Patrick Williams, trusting both to make shots in Meaningful moments.

Three possessions after LaVine found Caruso in the left corner Friday, DeRozan dished a pass to Nikola Vučević in the right corner for the dagger 3 that put the Bulls ahead by nine with 1:39 to play.

When the game is on the line, and many have been lately, the Bulls’ best players remain committed to making the right play. With plenty of season left, who knows where that dedication might lead?

“It’s a feeling,” DeRozan said. “A game like tonight, you see how Zach came out, we rode him. It’s going to be nights like that where whoever’s got it going, that’s how we’ve got to play off each other. Keep it going. And tonight was a perfect night and a perfect example of that. We try to follow the lead of the guy who comes out aggressive that way and sets the tone for us all.”

(Photo of Zach LaVine shooting over Detroit’s Bojan Bogdanovic: Michael Reaves/Getty Images)