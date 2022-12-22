Should You Buy Second Hand Golf Clubs?

This is a question I have been asked for as long as I can remember working in the golf industry. My answer remains the same – put simply, yes. Second hand Clubs can be a more sensible investment for certain Golfers for a number of reasons. The best golf drivers come with hefty price tags, so going used provides an immediate financial saving. It has to be said that buying second hand Clubs can come with its drawbacks. But if you are aware of these and don’t fall foul of the common pitfalls, there’s no reason why you can’t have a good experience with used golf clubs.

Old Callaway drivers without headcovers at Golf Clubs 4 Cash

Second hand Clubs are considerably cheaper than purchasing newer models

(Image credit: Tom Miles)

I have bought second hand golf clubs as I went from beginner to single-figure golfer. Therefore, I want to Dispel the myth that second hand Clubs are only worth buying for new Golfers or those who do not play regularly. When I started to play golf, I decided to buy a second hand set of clubs because I was unsure if I was going to continue playing and I viewed it as a sounder investment. Now, I am a single-figure golfer and I still search for second hand golf clubs; there is every chance you can find an absolute bargain.

