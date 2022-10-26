Despite having a roster led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the LA Lakers are yet to win a game this season. After a 0-3 start to the season, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith believes that Davis deserves more blame for the team’s struggles.

“We gotta stop just bringing up Russell Westbrook. Anthony Davis is shooting 20% ​​from 3-point range. I came on the air and talked about how Anthony Davis was a top-seven player, I take it back.

“He doesn’t look like one. He doesn’t look like he even wants to go anywhere near the basket. My point is, you’re too big, you’re too skilled, you’re too talented.”

Smith continued on how people need to be talking less about Russell Westbrook and focus more on AD:

“What has happened to Anthony Davis? Yes, Russell Westbrook can’t shoot. We need to be talking less about Russell Westbrook and more about Anthony Davis. We talk about Russell Westbrook and whether Russell Westbrook needs to be gone because he just doesn’ t fit in what LA is doing. Should we rule out whether or not AD should be traded?”

While Davis’ 3-point shot has been unreliable, he has otherwise been dominant. Davis is currently averaging 24.7 points per game on 50.9% shooting from the field. He is averaging 13.3 points per game in the paint, making 87% of his shots. He is also averaging 8.0 rebounds and, more significantly, 2.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game.

Additionally, Davis currently leads the NBA in defensive win shares. His contributions on the less flashy side of the ball have increased the Lakers’ defensive efficiency significantly. After ranking 21st in defensive rating last season, the Lakers currently have the third-best defensive rating in the NBA.

Should the Lakers entertain trading Anthony Davis?

In Anthony Davis’ first season with the LA Lakers, the team won the NBA championship. His past two seasons, however, have been far less successful. The Lakers lost in the first round in 2020-2021 and missed the Playoffs last season. Davis was injured in both those seasons and the team clearly struggled without him.

Even though the Lakers are winless so far this season, Davis and James have shown they can still dominate on the Offensive end. However, the other starters and the bench unit haven’t looked like they can share the Offensive load.

At 43.9%, Lonnie Walker is the only Laker, besides AD and LeBron, who is shooting over 40% from the field. Walker and Russell Westbrook are the only Lakers who are averaging at least 10 points per game, with 15.3 and 10.3 respectively.

Westbrook’s struggles have been the Lakers’ biggest issue, as he has looked like a shell of his former self. The former MVP’s decision making in the last two games have proved costly for the Lakers.



Russell Westbrook has shot 4-for-26 (15.4%) in his last 2 games. FROM ELIAS: That is tied for the worst field goal percentage over any 2-game span by a Lakers player in the last 50 years (min. 25 FGA). Westbrook tied himself from earlier this year in January.

Unlike moving Westbrook, which will help the Lakers with floor spacing for their two stars, trading Davis may not be a good idea. Trading Russ for a big man and a shooter can allow AD to play in his preferred power forward position. Prior to acquiring Westbrook, the Lakers were 64-22 led by Davis and James.

