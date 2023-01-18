‘Should Watch More Women’s Golf’: Nelly Korda Makes Honest Admission After Adulation on Swing From Men’s Tour Players

Nelly Korda is one of the most Flamboyant Golfers in Women’s sports. Indeed, her style of play and excellence on the field has garnered quite a few followers in her young career. Additionally, there were whispers of praise about her recent displays from the players on the PGA Tour. Korda has now responded to the admiration, asserting that the men’s game should watch more of Women’s golf to “come away equally impressed.”

Nelly Korda and her reaction to PGA Tour players’ admiration

Fresh from participating in December’s QBE and PNC Championship, Korda was in for a surprise as the men’s tour sang her praises. The 24-year-old’s swing left many on the PGA Tour impressed, which reached the ears of Korda.

Responding to the adulation she received, Korda suggested the need to watch more women’s golf. “They should watch more women’s golf. I think if they watched a lot of players out here, they would come away equally impressed,” she said.

November 13, 2022, Belleair, Florida, USA: Professional golfer Nelly Korda watches the ball at hole 18 during the Pelican Women s Championship at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair on Sunday, November 13, 2022. Belleair USA – ZUMAs70_ 0193905170st Copyright: xIvyxCeballox

In the off-season, Korda played at the QBE Shootout, a team golf event that is played at the Tiburon Golf Club in Florida. It is an unofficial money event, similar to the PNC Championship, where pro players compete alongside their family members in a two-day event. Korda finished tied for fifth place in both the QBE Shootout and the PNC Championship in December last year.

Korda’s response demanding change?

One of the most popular faces in the women’s game, Korda’s words highlight the disparity between the men’s and the women’s game. Indeed, the PGA Tour is well-resonated and telecasted across the world, leaving the Women’s board in the wake of its plight.

Despite the growing assurances of the board, golf, glaringly, has one of the worst ratios of salaries to men and women. The situation is starting to change somewhat, with last year providing a breakthrough in Women’s Purses on the LPGA Tour. The 2023 season is expected to ramp up the financial disparity, with more than $100 million on offer for LPGA players this season, the highest ever.

