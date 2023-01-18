Should The Raptors Trade This NBA All-Star?

The Toronto Raptors have gotten off to a disappointing start to the 2022-23 NBA season.

Last year, they were a pleasant surprise when they finished as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference and made the NBA Playoffs.

Right now, they are 20-25 in 45 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.

Even if they were to turn around their season and compete for the NBA Playoffs, they probably wouldn’t get out of the first round.

Therefore, I think they should look into trading Fred VanVleet.

Why?

The NBA Champion point guard has spent all seven seasons of his pro-career with the Raptors, and he helped them win the title in 2019.

However, he is almost 29 years old and has a player option for next season.

There is no question that VanVleet is worth a lucrative deal, but the Raptors should consider going into Rebuilding mode to avoid being stuck in mediocrity.

At the very worst, they should see what teams would be willing to give up for VanVleet (the NBA trading deadline is on February 9).

He is currently averaging 18.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.5 steals per contest in 37 games.

Moving on from the former Wichita State star would be tough because he has meant so much to the franchise.

That said, if the Raptors don’t make moves with any of their veteran players, they could be a middle-of-the-pack team for an extended period.

They will play their next game on Thursday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves.