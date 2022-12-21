Should the Phoenix Suns Pull the Trigger on These Three Players?

The Phoenix Suns are set to embark on a new year in the coming weeks where the team will look to build upon the strong winning culture that has been established and hope to get over the hump of winning an NBA championship.

A new year could require a batch of new faces for this Suns roster. Trade Rumors revolving around the Suns continue to swirl across the NBA world as more teams are starting to figure out whether it is ideal to sell high on their players or to go all out in pursuit of the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

The question is, should the Suns pull the trigger on these rumored trades or stay put with the team currently assembled?

John Collins

Throughout the entirety of this young NBA season, the Suns have been attached to the Atlanta Hawks power forward John Collins.

It was reported by the Athletic’s Shams Charania last month that the Suns have interest in acquiring Collins via trade. However, Charania wrote, the Suns are “uninclined to take on the long-term money of Collins.”

Collins is currently in the second year of a five-year, $125 million contract. Taking on a hefty contract like this would be difficult and costly for the Suns who have already given Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton max-extensions.

Taking on Collins’ contract could result in the Suns hindering depth on their roster. Being tied up to just four players financially could be catastrophic for a front office that is looking to build a well-rounded team.

On the other hand, the presence of Collins adds something for the Suns that they have desperately been missing. The Suns are starting Torrey Craig at the power forward position as of late and while he is an effective shooter from behind the arc and a solid defender, he lacks the ability to create his own shot with the ball in his hands.

Collins has proven to be an elite scorer as he has averaged over 20 points in his career one time and will consistently put up over 10 points a game. He adds yet another scoring weapon that opponents have to worry about on a potent Suns offense.

The Suns should consider a trade for Collins at the right price and if it can work out of the financial end.

Kyle Kuzma

According to Charania, the Suns are interested in trading for Washington Wizards power forward Kyle Kuzma before the February 9 trade deadline.

With the Wizards this season, Kuzma is having a career year averaging 21.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

Kuzma could be a perfect fit with the Suns. The 27-year-old has the ability to score at a high level but does not need the ball in his hands. On nights where the Suns’ stars are struggling to generate points, Kuzma can come in and take the Offensive load off of their shoulders while Defending at a high level as well.

The Suns are in dire need of players with Championship experience under their belt and Kuzma fits that criteria perfectly. He won a Championship with the Lakers in 2020 and provides a perspective of a player who knows what it takes to win it all.

At the end of this season, Kuzma is set to become an unrestricted free agent so if the Suns decide to pull the trigger on a trade they may only have Kuzma’s services temporarily, which is always a risk when debating on weather to ship off future assets in exchange for a guy who may just be a rental.

If the Suns feel their Championship window is now, trading for Kuzma is the right move regardless of the risk that comes with it.

Gary Trent Jr.

It has been rumored that the Toronto Raptors could be looking to trade guard Gary Trent Jr. as the team’s performance continues to slip. The Suns are a team that makes sense in regards to Trent Jr.

For a large part of his career, Trent Jr. has always been able to score the basketball at a consistent level. This year he is averaging an impressive 16.9 points.

The Suns clearly have the weapons on offense when it comes to their starting unit but have not been able to find a consistent Offensive Threat on the bench. Trent Jr. can be the guy to Anchor the Suns second unit and take pressure off the teams primary scoring options allowing them to rest more.

At only 23-years-old, Trent Jr. not only provides a much needed spark right now but has the potential to be a Cornerstone of a Suns team that has one of the brightest Futures in the NBA.

Trent Jr. has already proven that he can thrive in different situations playing at a serviceable level with both the Portland Trail Blazers and Raptors.

Through his six years in the NBA, Trent Jr. seems to improve statistically almost every year and still has some growing to do before he really finds his game.

The Suns should certainly entertain the idea of ​​bringing in Trent Jr. to add to the rotation.

Follow Inside The Suns on Facebook

Phoenix Suns Top Stories

Will Clutch Time Performance Haunt Suns Down the Stretch?

Twitter Reacts to Mat Ishbia Buying Phoenix Suns

What We Know About New Suns Owner Mat Ishbia

Report: Mat Ishbia Purchasing Phoenix Suns