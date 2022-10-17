Should the NFL have checked on Greg Little during the Vikings-Dolphins game?

Experts are wondering if the Miami Dolphins missed another possible concussion injury when left tackle Greg Little stayed down after taking a knee to the head during Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

It happened on a running play to Raheem Mostert with just over nine minutes left in the second quarter. Little is seen on the replay as the lead blocker. He falls down and then takes a knee to the head from Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks.

Little stayed down, flat on his stomach, for a few seconds before getting up slowly. He then appeared to shake off the cobwebs as he went back to the huddle.

