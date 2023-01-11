Should The New Orleans Pelicans Bring Back This 4x NBA All-Star?

The New Orleans Pelicans have begun the 2022-23 NBA season as one of the best teams in the league.

However, their best player, Zion Williamson, will be out for an extended periodand with ten-day contracts now eligible to be signedI think they should consider bringing back a former All-Star.

DeMarcus Cousins is still a free agent after spending last season with the Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets.

He is no longer the star he once was when he was among the best big men in the NBA, but he still averaged 9.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest in 48 games last season (he also averaged 10.6 points per contest in five 2022 NBA Playoff Games).

No one is going to fill the void that Williamson’s absence leaves.

The former Duke star is averaging 26.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest (is 60.8% shooting from the field).

That said, Cousins ​​could help in the area that the Pelicans are missing without him in the lineup.

Before a string of injuries Derailed Cousins’ prime, he had been a borderline superstar for the Sacramento Kings (and Pelicans).

Therefore, he is familiar with the organization and the city (he spent part of two seasons in New Orleans).

The Pelicans are currently 25-16 in 41 games, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.

However, the west has been close, so the Golden State Warriors (the eighth seed) are only 5.0 games behind them.

Adding Cousins ​​on a ten-day contract to see what he could do would be an exciting move that could help them stay afloat in the standings until Williamson returns.