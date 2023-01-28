Should the NBA reduce the season to 72 games? Warriors’ Steve Kerr thinks so

After the Boston Celtics got the better of the Golden State Warriors in the two teams’ last meeting at TD Garden in January, the next night, the Warriors decided to rest many of their best players in a tilt with the Cleveland Cavaliers. This irked fans who came to see the Dubs in action as much as it did analysts unhappy with the practice of load managing star players in the NBA today.

Asked about the practice, and how it might be avoided or at least diminished in the future, Golden State head Coach Steve Kerr said what a lot of people have suggested in a similar form: by reducing the number of games played by each team every season .

For Kerr, the magic number was 72, knocking 10 games off the top of the current, 82-game season.

If you want to hear more about his Reasoning for such a move, take a look at the clip Embedded above, courtesy of the folks at the Basketball News YouTube channel.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Related

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum is a superstar, and this is why

Boston Celtics in the enviable position of standing pat at deadline with little risk

Should the Boston Celtics play Payton Pritchard more than they have been?

Boston Celtics reminding us just how good they can be at their best

Celtics to hold meetings about Landing 2026 All-Star Game

Celtics Lab 165: What’s needed, what’s possible, and what’s likely for the Boston Celtics at the 2023 NBA trade deadline with Yossi Gozlan

List

What are the Boston Celtics best and worst contracts?

List

New Bleacher Report mock sees Boston Celtics go for wing, two big men in 2023 draft

List

What three things do the Boston Celtics need to focus on for the 2023 NBA trade deadline?

List

Jayson Tatum among top-selling NBA jerseys so far this season

Story Originally appeared on Celtics Wire