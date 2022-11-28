Should the College Football Playoff field already be set?

Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde and Ross Dellenger discuss the results of a wild Week 13 in college football, and debate if the College Football Playoff Field should already bet set before conference Championship week.

Video Transcript

DAN WETZEL: If, after 12 weeks, this is our field, it should be the exact same after the 13th week. Shut it down, Boo Corrigan should come out on Tuesday and say, it’s over. We’re playing for seeding.

[AUDIO LOGO]

The rankings, and I have an opinion.

PAT FORDE: All right.

DAN WETZEL: I have an argument.

ROSS DELENGER: Uh-oh.

DAN WETZEL: I have an intellectual argument. I know that it is very dangerous to bring up Intellectual when discussing college football.

PAT FORDE: Really dangerous to bring up Intellectual and discussing you.

DAN WETZEL: I would win this argument every time if I stood in front of a judge. If I stood in front of the committee, I would win this argument. I believe the playoff field should be set, done.

PAT FORDE: Right now?

DAN WETZEL: Right now.

ROSS DELENGER: Right now?

DAN WETZEL: I believe that the committee will come out on Tuesday night and rank Georgia one, Michigan two, TCU three, USC four. Now, we’ll argue this later. Should Michigan be number one? They actually have a pretty good case to be number one, Georgia too. But that’s not the point, it doesn’t matter.

Those are the four teams. After 12 weeks of this season, those are the four best teams. Those are the four teams that have proven themselves, three unbeatens and one team that lost by 1 on the road to Utah. They’re number four. I believe that will be the rankings.

Now, if Ohio State is four and USC is five, then we’ll have a different argument. But I think that’s going to be a top four. Do you all agree that’ll be the top four?

PAT FORDE: Yeah, in that order. I still think Georgia stays number one, Michigan two, TCU three, yeah, USC four.

ROSS DELENGER: Yeah, same here.

DAN WETZEL: Michigan’s best win, Ohio State, is better than Georgia’s best win, Tennessee. These are the four teams, after 12 weeks, you shut it down. There is a 13th week here. But that 13th week only applies to those four teams. They will be playing teams that do not have an argument to get in. The only two other contenders are Ohio State and Alabama. They’re going to go five, six in some order. Those two teams do not play this week.

Story continues

You cannot intellectually say, after 12 weeks, that USC is better than Ohio State and then say, but we’re going to make USC and only USC, in this argument, clear a 13th hurdle where Ohio State doesn’t have to do anything . Ohio State, by not winning their division, gets a bye. Alabama gets a bye.

You cannot Punish the 13th result against a team that isn’t playing a 13th game. Does that make sense?

ROSS DELENGER: Mm-hmm.

PAT FORDE: Yeah.

DAN WETZEL: Do you agree with it?

ROSS DELENGER: Yeah.

PAT FORDE: Yeah.

ROSS DELENGER: I don’t know if I agree with it, but it makes sense. It’s a good argument.

DAN WETZEL: This is after 12. There are two one-loss teams. Let’s go first. Georgia can lose, they’re in. Michigan can loose, they’re in. TCU loses, they should be in. I don’t care if it’s the Big 12. They’ve got a better strength of record, all that stuff.

USC could lose and have two losses. You say, well, they got two losses. Ohio State only has one. Ohio State didn’t have to play as many games.

Now, if Ohio State was playing a 13th game, then, yes, what USC has to do counts. Or if USC was trying to jump a team that only had to play 12– Let’s say Ohio State is four, and USC is five, then, yes, the 13th game counts. You should get the advantage of getting a 13th data point. But you should never be punished for the 13th data point.

So if, after 12 weeks, this is our field, it should be the exact same after the 13th week. Shut it down. Boo Corrigan should come out on Tuesday and say, it’s over. We’re playing for seeding.

ROSS DELENGER: I’m sure that’s– I’m sure he’ll do that. I’m sure he’ll do that.

PAT FORDE: Interesting premise.

DAN WETZEL: Yeah, don’t watch.

ROSS DELENGER: Yes, turn off your– turn off the tube.

PAT FORDE: –which, by the way, for at least a decade, maybe longer, I have been arguing against the very existence of conference championship games.

ROSS DELENGER: Well, it’s a waste of time.

PAT FORDE: It is a waste of time. It’s usually a double jeopardy situation for your best team. And that is the case for all of them that are in the playoff right now. They don’t need to go prove anything in this game. So to your point, Dan, I actually agree with you there, that USC shouldn’t have to prove it’s the best team in the Pac-12.

Although that one now, they did lose head-to-head with Utah. And now they’re playing Utah again.

ROSS DELENGER: Yeah, they got a chance to kind of redeem the loss.

DAN WETZEL: You can decide who wins the Pac-12 that way. You can decide Utah’s the best team in the Pac-12, they win the championship. But Ohio State didn’t win their Championship either.

PAT FORDE: Right.

DAN WETZEL: So at the end of the day, this is a USC versus Ohio State argument. If USC has– shouldn’t have to clear an extra hurdle. You can’t luck– you can’t just say, hey, good– good– Lucky you, Buckeyes, you lost, and you don’t have to do something.

PAT FORDE: I am not as appalled by your argument as I expected to be. So that’s good.

ROSS DELENGER: Well, it makes a lot of– there’s– it makes a lot of sense, it does.