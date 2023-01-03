Should the Boston Celtics trade for a shooting big man at the 2023 NBA trade deadline? Per Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley, that ought to be Boston’s top priority in the lead-up to the deadline. “A floor-spacing big would give the offense more breathing room,” writes Buckley.

“Boston has one in Al Horford, but it might want to carefully track his floor time since he’ll turn 37 in June,” adds the B/R analyst, touching on one of the most important issues the ball club will need to address if they want to have the Florida alumnus fresh for the 2023 postseason.

“The Celtics sort of have another in Grant Williams, but the 6’6″, 236-pounder doesn’t have a ton of size or athleticism,” Buckley opines.

Astutely noting that Boston likely won’t go hard after any deal given how well they have been playing this season, the B/R Writer suggests that “a solid reserve center with range, like the Orlando Magic’s Mo Bamba … could become a nightly regular and maintain that role come playoff time.”

We humbly submit that a player like Mike Muscala, JaMychal Green, or Thomas Bryant might fit such a bill and be a Lesser hit on the team’s tax bill than Bamba’s $10.3 million salary this season.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story Originally appeared on Celtics Wire