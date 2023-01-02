Should The Boston Celtics Sign This 4x NBA All-Star?

The Boston Celtics have been the best team in the NBA to start the 2022-23 season.

They are 26-10 in 36 games and in the middle of a four game winning streak.

There is little that they need to improve on.

That said, one area in which they could use more depth is the power forward/center position (the team also ranks 19th in the NBA in rebounds per game).

Four-time NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins ​​still remains a free agent, and I believe the Celtics should consider signing him at some point for their 2023 NBA Playoff run.

