Should the Boston Celtics be in the hunt for a 3-and-D wing at the 2023 NBA trade deadline? Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley thinks they ought to be, and at the Celtics Wire, we agree though not for the reasons Buckley cites. Per the B/R analyst, the Celtics may have the best starting wings in the league, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, but they don’t have a ton of reliable depth with size behind them.

“Beyond the Jays, there isn’t another two-way wing on the roster,” suggests Buckley, but Boston does have Grant Williams playing the 4 primarily with stints at both the 3 and 5 positions, and even though Sam Hauser is indeed no defensive specialist, he’s also not terrible at that for a player in a similar role to Williams.

One could also argue that having both Derrick White and Malcolm Brogdon makes up for a clear-cut backup player more at the 2 and 3 positions given their size as bigger guards.

But having another wing to eat some regular-season minutes on occasion would not be the worst trade target. We’re just less sure it requires a splashier move to do what Boston needs.

