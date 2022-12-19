Should Noles pursue Travis Hunter Jr. in transfer portal?

Former longtime FSU football commit Travis Hunter Jr. entered the transfer portal after one year at Jackson State University.

It’s a name that’s still a sore spot for Nole fans after Hunter Jr. Shocked the world on Early Signing Day almost a year ago to the day by flipping his commitment to HBCU Jackson State and signing with former FSU great and then Jackson State head Coach Deion Sanders.

It was a move that received praise from many with thoughts that it would change the landscape of how folks viewed HBCUs, and many thought it would open the door for other elite football players to take the same route.

However, those who followed Hunter Jr.’s recruitment closely knew the decision had little to do with wanting to attend an HBCU.

It’s something that never came up since Travis Hunter Jr. recruited and promoted FSU football Harder than an FSU commit I can remember in recent memory.

He was literally on FSU’s campus for days at a time and had a great relationship with the coaching staff. So when Travis Hunter Jr. Flipped to JSU, I knew it would be a short stint.

I wouldn’t be surprised to see Travis Hunter Jr. stay at Jackson State for 1-2 years. Hit the portal…enroll at UGA for the next year….get another bag while eliminating the he’s played against terrible competition narrative, and then go to the league and get another bag. — Kelvin Hunt (@khchopchat) December 15, 2021

Deion Sanders accepted the job at Colorado, and everyone assumes Travis Hunter Jr. will follow him there. However, Hunter Jr. posted a video on his Youtube page explaining why he’ll consider Colorado, but it’s not a done deal like most assume.

My question is, should FSU pursue him again?