Should New York Knicks Pursue Trade For San Antonio Spurs’ Doug McDermott?

With Jalen Brunson continuing to take his game to new heights, the New York Knicks are in a prime position to be a playoff contender. Could they look to use a move at the NBA trade deadline?

The San Antonio Spurs are currently in the middle of a rebuild, making them a natural seller at the midseason deadline. With a variety of veteran talents like Jakob Poeltl, Josh Richardson, and Doug McDermott, there is a wide range of options for them to add more assets.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button