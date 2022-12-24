Should NBA bring back Christmas jerseys? Devin Booker thinks so

Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker has a wish for his future NBA Christmas lists.

“I miss the jerseys,” they said. “I wish they’d still switch to the Christmas jerseys.”

The NBA had custom Christmas jerseys from 2012 to 2016 that had everything from first names on the back of the jerseys, cream colored script fonts to outlined letters and numbers.

The Suns will be playing on Christmas for the second consecutive year this Sunday, at Denver.

“There’s been some good ones,” Booker said. “Classic jerseys.”

Then there were the sleeved ones with the logo on the front and number on the sleeve in 2013.

“I didn’t like the sleeves,” Booker said. “I wasn’t a fan of the sleeves.”

Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams was.

“I always thought those jerseys should have never gone away because I thought those looked cool,” he said. “I thought they were. People always say you’d rip them. I didn’t have to wear them, but I enjoyed them as a fan.”

Miami Heat Veteran forward Udonis Haslem wore them.

Not a fan.

“I always played without sleeves,” they said. “When you grow up in the hood, no shirt is on. Shirts and skins. I couldn’t get with that, and I couldn’t get with those new basketballs. Remember when they tried to bring out those new basketballs. Everybody in the league hated them. Those are two things that the league tried, and I was like, nah, hell no.”

Haslem said the teams knew in advance about the Christmas sleeves, but they just didn’t go over well for him and many other players. The league only used them that one time on Christmas in 2013.

“It probably was mental for a lot of guys,” said Haslem, who has been part of 10 NBA Christmas games. “You’re used to shooting without shoulders covered. Unless you have an injury or something, it feels restricted. It just felt weird. We knew it was coming, but you don’t want to put those on and try to play. It felt like a one-piece wrestling outfit.”

The league hasn’t had Christmas jerseys since 2016 as Nike took over for Adidas.

Gone, but certainly not forgotten.

“Christmas Day jerseys are my favorite by far,” former NBA player Channing Frye said. “By far, because if you do it right, it should be subtle, but it should be a best seller. Like one of my favorite jerseys is the Warriors-Cavs Christmas jersey. It’s just in a different font. The material is just the same, but the feeling is just a little different, the color is a little different. I think for me, having a Christmas Day jersey is one of the more special things.”

Have an opinion about the current state of the Suns? Reach Suns Insider Duane Rankin at [email protected] or contact him at 480-787-1240. Follow him on Twitter at @DuaneRankin.

Support local journalism. Start your online subscription.