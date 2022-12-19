Should Lionel Messi’s second goal for Argentina in the World Cup final against France have been disallowed?

The day after the most dramatic World Cup final ever, controversy has emerged about the thrilling match between Argentina and France that was decided on penalties.

Kylian Mbappe’s two goals in two minutes saw France come from behind to level the scores at 2-2 and send the match to extra time.

In the 108th minute, Lionel Messi was perfectly placed to bundle in a rebounded shot just a few yards out from the goal which put Argentina 3-2 ahead.

World Cup ‘He Evolved once again’ – Badstuber labels Messi ‘the GOAT’ 2 HOURS AGO

For a moment, the linesman put his flag up for offside then put it back down which caused confusion. The goal was declared onside.

However, footage from the match has shown that at least one Argentina player was on the pitch before Messi scored the goal, which is against the rules.

FIFA’S official rules are people on the pitch

Here’s the official FIFA rulebook…

If, after a goal is scored, the referee realizes, before play restarts, that there was an extra person on the field of play when the goal was scored:

The referee must Disallow the goal if:

The extra person was an outside agent and he interfered with play

The extra person was a player, substitute, substituted player or team official associated with the team that scored the goal

The referee must allow the goal if:

The extra person was an outside agent who did not interfere with play

The extra person was a player, substitute, substituted player or team official associated with the team that conceded the goal

Joyful Argentina fans and downbeat France supporters leave Lusail Stadium

Why was Argentina’s third goal not disallowed?

Referee Szymon Marciniak was watching the action so didn’t see the extra player on the pitch, nor did the officials, so the goal stood.

In theory, France could file a complaint, but it would almost certainly not change the outcome of the match.

During a frantic finish to extra time, Randal Kolo Muani nearly found the winner but a superb save from Emi Martinez denied the Frenchman.

While this phase of play was happening, there were players from the France bench who were on the pitch, so had the goal gone in, they could have been found not to be in line with the rules.

There have likely been other examples throughout the World Cup in Qatar that were not shown on the TV cameras.

In the 1966 World Cup final, Geoff Hurst’s third goal was famously scored when people were on the pitch as England beat Germany 4-2 at Wembley.

World Cup What was Messi wearing during the World Cup Trophy ceremony? 4 HOURS AGO