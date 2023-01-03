Should Keylor Navas start for Paris Saint-Germain?

Keylor Navas is looking to leave Paris Saint-Germain during the winter transfer window because he has yet to see minutes this season. The 36-year-old has one year left on his contract and his high salary has been a problem for other teams to sign him in the past because he earns around $4 million per year.

The Costa Rica international saw how Lens scored three goals against Gianluigi Donnarumma over the weekend in PSG’s 3-1 defeat on matchday 17 at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis. The Parisians suffered their first defeat of the Ligue 1 season and some fans have taken to social media to urge head Coach Christophe Galtier to make Navas the starting goalkeeper.

PSG better start playing Keylor Navas back — DOLAPO 🫶🏼🇦🇷 (@ArinolaDolapo4) January 1, 2023

Keylor Navas > Patrick Pemberton > Donnarumma — Puro Fútbol Tico (@PuroFut_Tico) January 1, 2023

Pongan a Keylor caprichosos!!! — ⭐⭐⭐🇦🇷AnayElMar (@la_petisa70) January 1, 2023

Navas could see minutes in the Coupe de France

Fans from the Ligue 1 side want the former Real Madrid man to start instead of the Italian goalkeeper and create a healthy competition. Navas could make his debut this season on Friday when PSG play against Châteauroux in the round of 64 of the Coupe de France at Stade Gaston Petit.

This will be a good opportunity for Navas to make a case for himself and fight for the starting role if he decides to stay at PSG for the second part of the season. He could be a good option for AC Milan or even consider a move to Major League Soccer.