‘Should Have Stayed Fat’ – Xander Schauffele Withdraws From Sentry TOC

Xander Schauffele joked that he should ditch his training routine in favor of the lifestyle of some of the less-disciplined Golfers from the 1990s after withdrawing from the Sentry Tournament of Champions with an ongoing back issue.

The 2019 Champion was one-over through eight holes for his second round and two-under overall when his caddy Austin suggested it might be prudent to bow out with a congested run of events to come.

