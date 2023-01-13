Should Delta State Strip segregationist name from basketball arena

Ben Proudfoot immortalized former Delta State University star basketball player Lusia “Lucy” Harris-Stewart with an Academy Award winning documentary in 2021 named the Queen of Basketball.

Mrs. Stewart died in January of 2022 just before the Academy Award presentations.

All along, Proudfoot has been urging officials with the university to rename its basketball arena in her name to replace the name of segregationist politician Walter Sillers. The office building of the Governor of Mississippi on High Street in Jackson is also named for the longtime legislator.

On Thursday, Proudfoot published an op-ed in the New York Times that lays out how the university has rebuffed all of his attempts to help in the process.

Harris-Stewart led the Lady Statesmen to three consecutive national championships in the 1970s and went on to win a silver medal in the 1976 Montreal Olympics where she has the distinction of scoring the first points in the history of Olympic Women’s basketball.

