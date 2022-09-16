Should Austin Ekeler Get More Goal-Line Work?

Los Angeles Chargers superstar running back Austin Ekeler was less involved than anticipated in Thursday night’s 27-24 defeat at the hands of their arch-nemesis Kansas City Chiefs. Ekeler played just 47 of Los Angeles’ 75 Offensive snaps, which accounted for 63% of their plays. Backup running backs Sony Michel and Joshua Kelley were crucial pieces of Offensive Coordinator Joe Lombardi’s game plan. Ekeler should be receiving more work, particularly at the goal line.

Kelley played 19 total Offensive snaps (25%) and Michel earned nine (12%) reps. The Chargers’ approach at the goal line was especially eye-capturing. Their first touchdown of the night occurred on a one-yard play-action pass to a rookie fullback Zander Horvath.

Zander Horvath is on pace for 34 TDs this season. I say he does it. #BoltUp #LACvsKC pic.twitter.com/SOHNPQDh68 — Jaime Eisner (@JaimeEisner) September 16, 2022

It was a well-designed play that fooled the Chiefs’ defense. The kicker? Michel was the ball-carrier in the backfield, not Ekeler. It was Horvath’s second receiving touchdown in as many weeks. It’s worth acknowledging Ekeler was the running back in the backfield for Horvath’s play-action receiving touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1. It’s a tiny consolation prize given Ekeler didn’t actually receive the ball, however.

Michel earned additional goal-line reps later in the game against the Chiefs but failed to score a touchdown of his own. Ekeler is averaging 2.41 yards after contact per rushing attempt and has forced four missed tackles, via Pro Football Focus. Michel is averaging just 1.73 yards after contact per attempt, for comparative purposes. The Chargers could use that sort of elusiveness near the goal line where everything tightens up. Chargers head Coach Brandon Staley should consider altering his strategy and using Ekeler more consistently in goal-to-go situations. He’s their best ball carrier, after all.

The Chargers’ red zone struggles popped up at the worst possible moment. The Chargers were faced with a 1st-and-goal with the game tied at 17 with 10:45 remaining in the fourth quarter. Justin Herbert‘s pass intended for tight end Gerald Everett was intercepted by rookie cornerback Jaylen Watson at the goal line and returned 99 yards for a pick-six touchdown.

THE ROOK WITH A 99-YARD PICK SIX‼️ @jaylenwatson12 pic.twitter.com/fNZkRQL1wU — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 16, 2022

A gassed Everett had been motioning to the sidelines to be removed from the play, but the Chargers decided to go tempo and keep Everett on the field, who had little remaining stamina to complete his intended route. Watson pounced on the child in judgment. Perhaps slowing things down and getting Ekeler involved would have positively altered the outcome.

Ekeler’s downgrade in usage was the continuation of a theme that originally revealed itself in Week 1 against the Raiders. They played even less against Vegas, having accounted for under 50% of Los Angeles’ Offensive snaps (33 total reps of 67). Is Ekeler involved in more of a timeshare alongside Kelley and Michel than initially anticipated? That appears to be the case, much to the dismay of Fantasy owners who invested a premium first-round selection into Ekeler.

Rookie running back Isaiah Spiller may eventually factor into the mix. The No. 123 overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, Spiller has been inactive for both Chargers games. A healthy and active Player could further complicate matters. Ekeler is significantly more talented and dynamic than either Kelley or Michel, the latter of which was released by the Miami Dolphins approximately two weeks ago. The Chargers should feel comfortable using their elite running back with more frequency.

The Chargers offense isn’t exactly off to the high-flying start they envisioned. Through two contests, they’re averaging 378.0 yards per contest and 24.0 points per game. Their current points per game total would have ranked 16th in the league last season. The campaign is obviously young, and the Chargers have plenty of time to improve these numbers while living up to their high-octane expectations. Getting Ekeler more involved would achieve the desired improvement.