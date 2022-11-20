Shorthanded Men’s Soccer Squad’s Season Comes to a Close in ECAC Semifinal Round

READING, Pa. — The New Jersey City University men’s soccer team finished its 2022 season with 12 victories, the most for the program since the last time the Gothic Knights secured a bid to the NCAA Division III Men’s Soccer Championship in 2007 when the Squad had 18. This is also the first time since 2012 that Jersey City has advanced as far as the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) Division III Men’s Soccer semifinal round. On Saturday afternoon, Nov. 19, against New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Rival Rutgers-Newark, the Gothic Knights gave it their all but ultimately fell by a score of 4-1 to the Scarlet Raiders on the campus of the tournament’s #1 overall seed, Alvernia University.

The Gothic Knights (12-6-2) got their lone goal of the match against Rutgers-Newark (10-6-6) early on in the second after falling behind in the first. Junior midfielder Jorkaef Fallas (North Bergen, NJ/Hudson Catholic) took a long pass from the sophomore back Jayson Argueta (Bloomfield, NJ/Bloomfield) in the 48th, which went nearly the length of the pitch, pushed it past the Scarlet Raiders Defenders and beat the keeper one-on-one. His fourth goal of the season ties him for third at NJCU and his nine points ranks him fifth on the squad.

Overall, the Green and Gold had quite the season. Their three NJAC wins and 11 points in the standings are the most for the program since 2008. Two Gothic Knights earned Academic All-District recognition, the first honorees from the program since 2008. The team qualified for ECACs for the first time under seventh- year head coach Joe Cullen . Four student-athletes were named to the All-NJAC teams, led by First Team selection (and now two-time All-Conference honoree) junior forward Maximo Vargas (Montevideo, Uruguay/The British Schools) . Three players were also named to the Honorable Mention team in senior goalkeeper Nick Linebaugh (Linden, NJ/St. Benedict’s Prep) and sophomores forward Danny Tobon (Clifton, NJ/Clifton) and back Jason Suarez (Clifton, NJ/Clifton) .

The four All-NJAC selections are the most for NJCU since 2008, when the Gothic Knights had five All-Conference honorees — one of which was also named NJAC Midfielder of the Year. As a team, NJCU outscored its opponents 48-16, which amounts to 2.40 goals per game, while Linebaugh (0.69 GAA) and co. held opponents to just 0.80 goals against per game.