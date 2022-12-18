Shorthanded Dallas Mavs Give Cleveland Cavs Home Scare in Overtime Loss

The Dallas Mavericks took on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday, with both teams being on the second night of a back-to-back. Despite the Mavs playing significantly shorthanded, the outcome of the game wasn’t decided until the very end. The Cavs hung on to win 100-99 in overtime. Dallas fell to 15-15 on the season with the loss while Cleveland improved to 20-11.

The Mavs played without many of their key players, including Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie, Josh Green, Maxi Kleber, and Dwight Powell. Dallas deployed a starting lineup that featured Kemba Walker and Christian Wood among others.

