Short-Handed Houston Rockets Fall To Clippers, Losing Streak Reaches 10

The Houston Rockets were severely short-handed against the Los Angeles Clippers Sunday afternoon inside Crypto.com Arena. The NBA announced that Jalen Green and Jae’Sean Tate were suspended one game each for their involvement in Friday night’s scuffle against the Sacramento Kings.

In addition to Green and Tate, Kevin Porter Jr. missed his second consecutive game due to a left foot contusion.

With three essential players out, the Rockets had one of their most impressive performances through the first three quarters. But late-game execution continued to be an issue as the Rockets fell 121-100 to the Clippers.

The Rockets entered the fourth quarter trailing by a point but failed to sustain their solid play. The Clippers opened the final period on a 12-4 run to send Houston to its 10th straight loss, 15th out of their previous 16 games.

The Rockets scored 10 points during the fourth quarter.

Terance Mann scored a career-high 31 points (12-16 FG, 5-8 3PT), while Kawhi Leonard added 30 points on 12-of-24 shooting, six rebounds and four assists.

Eric Gordon and KJ Martin led the way for Houston in the absence of its two top scorers.

Gordon scored a team-high 24 points on 8-16 shooting. Martin scored 17 of his 22 points during the first half. His on-court play during the first two quarters led to Houston leading Los Angeles 63-62 at halftime. They also recorded nine rebounds in the loss.

Jabari Smith Jr. followed up his career performance against the Kings with 12 points and five rebounds. Alperen Sengun registered 15 points, nine rebounds and six assists in the loss.

The Rockets will close their four-game California road trip Monday night against the Los Angeles Lakers. Tip-off is slated for 9:30 PM. CT.

Houston is 0-3 on their current road trip.

