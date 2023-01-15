Short-Handed Houston Rockets Fall To Clippers, Losing Streak Reaches 10

The Houston Rockets were severely short-handed against the Los Angeles Clippers Sunday afternoon inside Crypto.com Arena. The NBA announced that Jalen Green and Jae’Sean Tate were suspended one game each for their involvement in Friday night’s scuffle against the Sacramento Kings.

In addition to Green and Tate, Kevin Porter Jr. missed his second consecutive game due to a left foot contusion.

With three essential players out, the Rockets had one of their most impressive performances through the first three quarters. But late-game execution continued to be an issue as the Rockets fell 121-100 to the Clippers.

