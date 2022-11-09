Shoreline Arts Trail Coming This Weekend

REGIONAL

The Shoreline Arts Alliance (SAA) is once again sponsoring this year’s Shoreline Arts Trail at locations throughout Branford, Guilford, and Madison on Saturday, Nov. 12 and Sunday, Nov. 13. Started in 2001 by a small group of shoreline artists, this year’s trail incorporates the works of 38 artists at 36 locations.

The intent of the Arts Trail is to create an annual open studios event allowing local residents and weekend visitors to interact with artists and experience the creative process first-hand, according to former Arts Trail Coordinator and a participating artist Eileen Eder.

“Over the two-day event on Nov. 12 and 13, I will have more than 200 to 300 people come through my studio,” said Eder. “And it is a wonderful outpouring of the public and a real way to connect. The main advantage to the event is that people are experiencing your workspace, your studio, your methodology, and how you work. There are a lot of questions about materials and methods, and people can see how our art is created. Many of the artists do demonstrations as well, and it’s a unique opportunity for the community and for artists to connect in a very personal way. For many people, they don’t even know these artists are their Neighbors sand working in their neighborhoods, so it is a real treat for everyone involved.”

According to Eder, the types of media that participants will encounter range from jewelry, sculpture, fiber, paint, glass, pottery, to metal, and textiles. Now in its 21st year, the Shoreline ArtsTrail and Open Studios Weekend is a great way to explore the shoreline’s arts community. Each year, more than 40 artists from the towns of Branford, Guilford, and Madison work together to present a two-day Open Studios event.

It is truly a collaborative effort that includes numerous volunteer hours from member artists, a newly fostered partnership with SAA, and the support of numerous community sponsors, said SAA CEO Eric Dillner.

“Honestly, I think it’s an extraordinary opportunity for the community. We are so excited about bringing this event to these three towns. It brings some economic development to the towns because people really come from all over to enjoy this. I think from the artists’ perspective it is an exciting moment for them to show their wares in a collaborative way, and for the three towns, it’s an amazing opportunity to have people flood into town and go to a restaurant. The Shoreline Arts Alliance is really honored and excited to be part of something that has been going on for so long.”

Visitors may enjoy refreshments while they watch demonstrations and ask questions, meet the artists one-on-one and explore their studios, see new and amazing art, get a head start on holiday shopping, and much more.

During Open Studios Weekend, the colorful “Open Studio” signs point visitors to all of the artists and studios. For specific locations and more information about events, discount offers and participating artists, pick up a copy of the Shoreline ArtsTrail Map, available in libraries, town halls, Connecticut welcome centers, and visitors’ centers in Branford, Guilford and Madison, as well as at the Guilford Art Center.

For more than 40 years, Shoreline Arts Alliance has enriched Connecticut’s cultural landscape through its programming, arts advocacy, and mission to Transform Lives Through the Arts. According to Dillner, the heart of SAA’s mission is a commitment to educate, encourage, enrich, and engage the community and the artists. SAA is a registered 501 (c)(3) non-for-profit organization and the CT Office of the Arts Designated Regional Service Organization for the Shoreline.