Shoregals go undefeated to reign in home gym – Morning Journal

Saturday tournaments are one of the most effective ways to get a feel for the upcoming postseason.

October 1, Avon Lake Hosted an eight-team tournament with Rocky River as the Shoregals came out victorious.

“These are all teams that don’t really play against each other in the regular season,” Avon Lake Coach Shana Miocinovic said. “Coming together and having to adapt to the game, which is really nice (to experience). That is what all of the teams have to do, including us. I know it is our home court. At the end of the day, all of these teams have to learn how to adapt (on the fly) and win.”

The Shoregals defeated a Crafty Chardon team in three sets after dropping the first set. Avon Lake won, 19-25, 25-20, 25-21.

“We were our own adversity, in my opinion,” Miocinovic said. “Don’t get me wrong, there are some really good teams out here, but we definitely fought ourselves more often than we should have. At the end of the day, we fought ourselves and still were able to (win the tournament). … That is all (the players) for finishing the games (and finding a way to win).”

Avon Lake’s outside hitter Aubrey Kirk totaled 39 kills over seven sets of play. Sophomore outside hitter Lily Rice totaled 22 kills. Shoregals setter Rachel Meyer had 90 assists.

Avon Lake improved to 14-5 and will face Elyria on Oct. 6 before heading to Olmsted Falls on Oct. 11.

Rocky River and Avon Lake squared off in the first round of the tournament. The Shoregals won in two sets.

Rocky River scrapped, but lost, 25-21, 25-22, in the first round, sending the Pirates to the lower bracket.

The Pirates defeated Wadsworth (10-8) in the first round of the lower bracket in a three-set duel. They won, 25-21, 18-25, 25-15, to advance to the lower bracket final.

“It’s nice to see different competition and better competition,” Rocky River Coach Brittany Norris said. “Our girls are only going to get better and learn (from this experience).”

Rocky River fell in its final match to Kenston (14-5) in two sets (25-13, 26-24).

“(This tournament) forces our defense to be scrappier,” Norris said. “It forces our girls to dig deep and keep the ball off the floor. It’s more (having the mentality) that the ball doesn’t hit the floor and we are going to keep swinging on the other side. I was happy with our defense today.”

Rocky River plans to use its takeaways that it learned from the Avon Lake tournament to prepare for Westlake, which sits in first place of the Western Division of the Great Lakes Conference.