Shore NJ Football schedule announced for 2023 season

The much-anticipated 2023 football game between Toms River North and Red Bank Catholic will take place the weekend of Oct. 21 at Toms River North’s Gernerd Field, the Shore Conference announced Thursday as it released its football schedule for this coming season.

The game will be an American Division game as Toms River North, which went 14-0 last season and won the NJSIAA Group 5 championship, moves up into that division from the Constitution Division.

Toms River North finished ranked No. 1 in the Asbury Park Press Top 10 and No. 2 in the USA TODAY NETWORK New Jersey Top 25. The Mariners will return most of the key players from last season’s team, including USA TODAY NETWORK New Jersey All-State quarterback Micah Ford.

The Mariners will open their season Aug. 25 at the Battle at the Beach in Ocean City against 2022 Group 4 Champion Millville.

Red Bank Catholic, which advanced to the NJSIAA Non-Public B Championship game, finished ranked No. 2 in the APP Top 10 and No. 17 in the USA TODAY NETWORK New Jersey Top 25. The Caseys return some key players from last season, including standout receiver Emanuel Ross and quarterback Frankie Williams.

The Caseys were ranked No. 1 in the APP Top 10 after the 2021 season, when they won the NJSIAA Non-Public B championship.

The game will take place on the last regular season week before the NJSIAA public school Playoffs begin.

Here is the Shore Conference regular season schedule.

The Shore Conference announced its Divisional alignment for the 2023 season in November.

