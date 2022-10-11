Shore Conference Tournament girls soccer Roundup for first round, Oct. 10

Reilly Sullivan converted a pass from Eliza Chiles in the second half for the game’s only goal as 21st-seeded Trinity Hall edged 12th-seeded Wall 1-0 in the first round of the Shore Conference Tournament in Wall.

Emily Venezia made nine saves to record the shutout.

Trinity Hall improved to 6-5-2 and will face fifth-seeded St. John Vianney in the second round.

Wall fell to 6-4.

Point Pleasant Boro 1, Point Pleasant Beach 0

Anna McCourt knocked in a pass from Molly Liggett to break a scoreless tie in the second overtime period and spark seventh-seeded Point Pleasant Boro to a thrilling 1-0 win over 26th-seeded Point Pleasant Beach in Point Pleasant.

Ava Bjorndahl stopped six shots to earn the shutout and send Point Pleasant Boro to the second round, where it will take on 10th-seeded Toms River North.

Morgan Highland kept the game close for Point Pleasant Beach (7-5) with 16 saves.

Toms River South 2, Ocean Township 1

Eva Kuri and Gianna Curci each netted a goal as eighth-seeded Toms River South earned a 2-1 win over 25th-seeded Ocean Township in double overtime.

Paige Seitz and Sophia Weircinski had the assists and Delaine Wilkenson made five saves. Toms River South improved to 6-3-1 and will host ninth-seeded Brick Memorial in the second round.

Kaia Abbatiello scored for Ocean Township (5-5-2).

Lacey 1, Central Regional 0

Avery Johnson converted a feed from Marissa Flores in the second half to carry 19th-seeded Lacey to a 1-0 upset over 14th-seeded Central Regional in Bayville.

Ava Schmidt turned aside 11 shots for the shutout. Lacey raised its record to 8-3-1 and moved on to the second round to face third-seeded Manalapan.

Erika Kangas had three saves for Central (7-4-1).

Marlboro 1, Red Bank Regional 0

Carly Guzzardo broke a scoreless tie in the second half to lead 15th-seeded Marlboro to a 1-0 win over 18th-seeded Red Bank Regional in Marlboro.

Anna Haeusser picked up the shutout with a dozen saves to help Marlboro improve to 4-3-2 and advance to the second round, where it will face second-seeded Red Bank Catholic.

Harper Brechman had 13 saves for Red Bank Regional (7-4).

St. Rose 1, Holmdel 0

Adriana Dalia scored off an assist from Ava Gialanella in the 54th minute to lift 22nd-seeded St. Rose to a 1-0 upset over 11th-seeded Holmdel in Holmdel.

St. Rose moved a game over .500 at 6-5 and advanced to the second round, where it will meet sixth-seeded Howell.

Holmdel fell to 8-5.

Rumson-Fair Haven 4, Matawan 2

Kate Hennen and Paige West each scored a pair of goals as 17th-seeded Rumson-Fair Haven beat 16th-seeded Matawan 4-2 in Aberdeen.

Katie Walls made 10 saves for Rumson-Fair Haven, which evened its record at 6-6-1 and will now face top-seeded Freehold Township in the second round.

Sophia Garafalo scored both goals for Matawan (5-4-1).

Toms River North 4, Colts Neck 1

Madison DiEugenio had a goal and two assists to lead 10th-seeded Toms River North to a 4-1 win over 23rd-seeded Colts Neck in Toms River.

Alexis Garcia scored a goal and set up another for Toms River North, which raised its record to 8-4 and advanced to the second round, where it will take on seventh-seeded Point Pleasant Boro.

Isa Suarez scored for Colts Neck (5-6-1).

Manasquan 7, Jackson Liberty 1

Bianca Chiarella scored a hat trick and had an assist as 13th-seeded Manasquan defeated 20th-seeded Jackson Liberty 7-1 in Manasquan.

Kali Saito added two goals for Manasquan, which improved to 9-3 and moved on to the second round, where it will face fourth-seeded Middletown South.

Seanna Boan scored for Jackson Liberty (7-5-1).

The NJ High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.