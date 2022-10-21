Shore Conference Tournament boys soccer Roundup for semifinals, Oct. 20

John Fiorello, JP Candela and Nicholas Turturro provided the goals as second-seeded Howell, No. 15 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 3-1, over third-seeded Holmdel, No. 16 in Top 20, in the semifinal of the Shore Conference Tournament at Summerfield Elementary School in Neptune.

With the win, Howell (11-2-2) earned it’s first trip to the final round since 2007.

The Rebels will face top-seeded Christian Brothers, No. 3 in NJ.com’s Top 20, in the final on Saturday.

Kieran Hynes converted a pass from Frankie Brusco to put Holmdel (12-2-1) on the scoreboard.

Well. 3 Christian Brothers 2, Middletown North 1

Dylan Millevoi and Jack D’Eletto scored as top-seeded Christian Brothers, No. 3 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeated 13th-seeded Middletown North to advance to the final in Lincroft on Saturday.

Dimitry Corba Assisted on both goals for the Colts (14-1), whose only loss was the season opener to Marlboro.

Paul Que converted a feed from CJ Crolius for Middletown North (7-6-1).

